Delhi's Max Temperature Settles at 41.8 Degree Celsius, Two Notches Above Normal

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degree Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled one notch below normal at 26.7 degrees Celsius, it added.

For Sunday, the weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the day time. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 43 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity oscillated between 38 and 49 per cent, the Met office said.