Delicious Snack Murukku As Sandwich Filling Is Creating Buzz in Tamil Nadu’s Vazhuthareddy

Vazhuthareddy town in Tamil Nadu has recently been introduced to a delectable and heart-winning fusion of flavours which will leave everyone’s taste buds wanting for more. Murukku sandwich has become the buzz of the town and is attracting localities and visitors for its unique amalgamation of flavours.

Murukku is a popular circular-looking South Indian snack that is made using rice flour and flavourful spices that has been enjoyed for a long time. While it is a food that can be enjoyed on its own, a few creative minds of Fill and Bite Shop in the Villupuram food court in Vazhuthareddy town decided to concoct a new dish that includes the murukku in the beloved sandwich dish, as a filling. This resulted in a burst of flavour and lip-smacking culinary experience. The fusion of dishes is not new but due to its regional uniqueness, the dish has become a hit among customers.

The crispy and crunchy texture of Murukku is served as a filling or layers of the sandwich which also includes chutneys, vegetables, paneer or cheese as well. This harmonious blend is creativity and nostalgia wrapped in one bite. The locals and visitors have fallen in love with this twist in the traditional sandwich dish and has garnered quite the hype.