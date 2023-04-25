'Denial of Justice': IAS Officers’ Body Express Dismay On Murder Convict Anand Mohan's Release

The Indian Civil and Administrative Service (Central) Association on Monday expressed “deep dismay" at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government’s decision to change the prison manual, which will now set former MP and murder convict Anand Mohan free.

Mohan is convicted for killing an IAS officer.

In a statement, the association urged the state government to reconsider its decision, and called it “tantamount to denial of justice."

Amendment of an existing classification which leads to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to denial of justice, it said.

“The Central IAS Association expresses its deep dismay at the decision of the state government of Bihar to release the convicts of the brutal killing of G Krishnaiah, IAS, former district magistrate of Gopalganj, by a change in classification rules of prisoners," the statement read.

They also highlighted that anyone charged with the murder of a public servant on duty, should not be re-classified into committing a crime a less heinous category.

“Such dilution leads to impunity, erosion in morale of public servants, undermines public order and makes a mockery of administration of justice," it said.

Who is Anand Mohan?

Anand Mohan, former Member of Parliament (MP), who was serving a life sentence in the killing of IAS officer G Krishnaiah.

Mohan is to be set free along with 26 others who have been lodged in different prisons of the state for more than 14 years.

A notification to the effect was issued late Monday evening, when, incidentally, Mohan, who has been on parole, was celebrating the engagement of his son Chetan Anand, who is a sitting MLA of the ruling RJD in the state.

With agency inputs

