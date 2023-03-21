Use of Mutiple Vehicles, Ditching Sikh Attire: How Amritpal Singh Dodged Punjab Police

Fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh used several vehicles and changed his outfits while he was fleeing the police net during the crackdown on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said the Brezza car, in which Amritpal Singh fled, has been recovered by the police.

“Amritpal along with three others went to a gurdwara in Mangal Ambian village (in Jalandhar district) in Breeza car. Amritpal then changed his outfit and wore a shirt and trouser. Amritpal along with three others escaped on bikes. Three people who went to the gurdwara in Breeza car with Amritpal have been arrested while those persons who fled with him on bikes are yet to be arrested. Breeza car has been recovered from one Manpreet Singh," Gill said.

Advertisement

The IGP said the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against Amritpal Singh. “A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him on March 18. Police is working as per law. People have suspicions, but the prime accused (Amritpal Singh) has not been arrested yet. As soon as the arrest is made, we will inform you."

Gill reiterated that the law and order situation is under control in Punjab. “There is peace and calm in the state."

ALSO READ: Amritpal Singh, Khalistan, Waris Punjab De, SFJ, Referendum: All Keywords Amid Developments

So far 154 Amritpal’s associates have been arrested by the police. The IG also said that the controversial radical preacher was never in police custody. Gill also denied that the NIA was involved in a probe against Amritpal yet. “"The operation against Amritpal was carried out with help of central security agencies but on ground, it is only Punjab Police. There is no NIA team in Punjab,’’ said Gill.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, a CCTV footage, exclusively accessed by CNN-News18, showed Amritpal sitting in front of a car bearing the registration number of Punjab. The CCTV footage is from a toll booth between Mehatpur and Shahkot in Jalandhar on Saturday when Amritpal was trying to flee amid a police crackdown.

Advertisement

Punjab Police on Monday said Amritpal Singh was trying to form a militia called ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’ and pointed out it has a very strong suspicion that the Waris Punjab De chief is being funded by Pakistan’s ISI.

The police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.

Read all the Latest India News here