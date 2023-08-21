Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Month-long Parole Ends, Returns to Sunaria Jail

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh returned to Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on Sunday after his month-long parole ended. According to a police official from Rohtak, Singh returned to Sunaria jail late afternoon.

After being granted parole last month, the sect chief had gone to the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa, in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district. Singh had walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district a month ago after he was granted a 30-day parole for the second time this year.

Singh turned 56 on August 15. The Sirsa-headquartered sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples.