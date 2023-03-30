Home » India » Despite No Permission, Large Group Takes Out March on Ram Navami in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Police Ups Security

Despite No Permission, Large Group Takes Out March on Ram Navami in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Police Ups Security

The Delhi Police had denied permission to the group for holding the 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' as part of the Ramnavami Mahotsav in the area where violence broke out last year during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 14:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Locals participate in a Ram Navmi procession organised by a group at Jahangirpuri (PTI Photo)
Locals participate in a Ram Navmi procession organised by a group at Jahangirpuri (PTI Photo)

A large group of people on Thursday took out a march in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Ram Navami in contravention of rules following which riot control force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident, police said.

The Delhi Police had denied permission to the group for holding the ‘Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra’ as part of the Ramnavami Mahotsav in the area where violence broke out last year during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Despite denying permission, the group gathered at Jahangirpuri and performed a puja at a park, a senior police officer said.

“We have deployed the local police, riot control force along with four companies of outside forces to ensure law and order is maintained and no untoward incident takes place. The situation is under control and people are also cooperating," he said.  A police officer said permission for praying at a park during Ramzan was also denied.

On April 16, 2021, clashes broke out between two communities during the Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 30, 2023, 14:41 IST
last updated: March 30, 2023, 14:41 IST
