‘Despite Threats from Pakistani Dogs…’ ADG CRPF’s Message to Team on Success of G20 Srinagar Meet

After the “successful" completion of G20 Summit in Srinagar last week, a top officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who is heading the most sensitive zone in J&K, has congratulated his entire team and units for accomplishing “incident-free" event.

“I have no words to express my gratitude to the entire rank and file for having accomplished an absolutely incident-free event," read the official communication send on behalf of Additional Director General (ADG) of CRPF Nalin Prabhat, a senior IPS officer of 1992 batch from Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Interestingly, in a rare instance, the senior officer IPS officer used strong words while sending the message to his team.

“My congratulations for a job well done, despite the threats issued by Pakistani dogs. My heart swells with pride for being a member of this team, which has ensured that the Tricolour flies in splendid majesty across the Valley. I am supremely confident that this fine team will continue to squarely fight all enemies and ensure that the nation’s writ prevails over all challenges," he said.

The official communication issued to two sectors and four zones in J&K.

Prabhat has served as ADG operations and ADG North East in CRPF. The officer, who did his graduation from St Stephen’s in Delhi, has also served in Naxal and J&K zones.

Reportedly being a “tough taskmaster", Prabhat was serving in the Red zone as DIG when Naxals killed 76 CRPF jawans. He was transferred from the area after the incident.

The officer has been awarded with Police Medal for Gallantry three times, Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service among others.

Prabhat heads the J&K zone, one of the largest zones of CRPF, consisting of six sectors, including 1 Ops Sector, Northern Sector, Jammu, Srinagar, Rajasthan Sector and Ops Kashmir Sector. Nearly 80 operational battalions, including 1 Mahila Battalion.

The CRPF in the J&K zone is mainly tasked with maintaining law and order, combating terrorism, R.O.P. duty, VIP and Parliament security, guarding of PMO and residences of SPG protectees, providing security at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and to pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra, and conducting peaceful elections.