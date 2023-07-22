Devendra Fadnavis Birthday: 10 Lesser-known Facts About Maharashtra Deputy CM

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEVENDRA FADNAVIS: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister is one of the astute politicians who is credited for Bharatiya Janata Party’s return to power in Maharashtra. He was born on July 22, 1970, and today, he turns 53 years old. The senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister has set an example for all with his remarkable achievements and rising stature in Maharashtra politics. Fadnavis was an active member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad during his college days and he entered electoral politics in mid 1990s.
He is the only politician in Maharashtra to have served as both Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.
On his birthday, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about Devendra Fadnavis:
- Because of his father’s detention during the Emergency, he declined to attend the local Indira Convent school, as it carried the name of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Instead, he went to the RSS-run Saraswati Vidyalaya for his education.
- Fadnavis has a strong academic background. He is a law graduate from the Law College Nagpur. He also holds a postgraduate degree in business management and a project management diploma from DSE Berlin.
- He began his political career at an early age in 1992, by becoming a corporator of Nagpur Municipal Corporation at the age of 22 and served two consecutive terms.
- At the age of 27, he became Nagpur’s youngest Mayor and India’s second-youngest Mayor in 1997.
- Before entering politics, Fadnavis worked as a model for a clothing shop in Nagpur, and the ad campaign he was a part of was a huge success.
- Fadnavis was 44 years old when he became Chief Minister of Maharashtra on October 31, 2014, making him one of the state’s youngest CMs.
- He was elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from Nagpur South West in 2019.
- On November 23, 2019, Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second time, with the backing of NCP leader Ajit Pawar. His government, however, only lasted a few days.
- Later, on June 30, 2022, he was sworn in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister when BJP formed the government with Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.
- Recently, both Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta appeared in a T-series music video titled ‘Mumbai River Anthem.’