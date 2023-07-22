Devendra Fadnavis Birthday: 10 Lesser-known Facts About Maharashtra Deputy CM

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEVENDRA FADNAVIS: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister is one of the astute politicians who is credited for Bharatiya Janata Party’s return to power in Maharashtra. He was born on July 22, 1970, and today, he turns 53 years old. The senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister has set an example for all with his remarkable achievements and rising stature in Maharashtra politics. Fadnavis was an active member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad during his college days and he entered electoral politics in mid 1990s.

He is the only politician in Maharashtra to have served as both Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.