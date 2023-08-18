Devotees Offer 1750 Liquor Bottles To Lord Karuppasamy In Tamil Nadu’s Chinnamanur

Lord Karuppasamy, known as the Dark God, is a fierce-looking deity and is shown sporting a thick moustache. He is adorned with ornaments and can be seen riding a white horse while carrying a long sword. A prayer ceremony was held for Lord Karuppasamy in Chinnamanur town. This town is located in the Chinnamanur Block in the Theni District of Tamil Nadu. A total of 1750 liquor bottles were offered to the Lord by the devotees that included both children and adults. A Hindu religious charity department collected these bottles and also noted the names of devotees who have offered these items. The alcohol was used in the final stage of the puja ceremony. Lord Karuppasamy is said to have been born in Vishnu’s hands. Due to this purpose, he is also known as Kaiyannar (one created from the hand).

There is another legend, which links Lord Karuppasamy with the epic Ramayana according to Astro Ved. Lord Rama, had to send his pregnant wife Sita to a forest when one of his citizens cast doubts on her character. She lived in the ashram of the great sage Valmiki and gave birth to twin boys named Lav and Kush there. One day, Sita had to go to the forest and left her children in the custody of the sage. When she returned shortly, she found Valmiki in deep meditation in his ashram and her two boys around him. She did not want to disturb him and hence took Kush quietly with her to the forest. When Valmiki finished his meditation, he found Kush missing and immediately created his doppelganger with the help of the sacred Kusha grass. Sita was surprised to see a similar-looking new boy in the ashram when she returned with Kush. Valmiki understood what happened and explained it to Sita. She raised the boy as her own at the request of the sage.

When the boys visited King Rama, he was surprised to see three of them. Lord Rama felt that something is amiss, set a fire, and directed them to come to him by crossing the fire. He cautioned that only his real children would be able to pass it unhurt. Lav and Kush went through the fire without any problem but the Valmiki-created boy got charred. Sita then explained to Lord Rama about the origin of the new boy. Lord blessed the boy and appointed him to be his escort. Thus, the dark-skinned divinity became Karuppasamy. This is the reason that people call Karuppasamy as Dharbayil Pirandhavanae, that is, ‘the one born from the holy grass.’