Devotees Tie Coconuts to Peepal Tree to Fulfil Wishes in Unique Tradition at Andhra Temple

In contrast to the popular practice of offering broken coconuts to deities, the devotees at an Andhra Pradesh temple tie the coconut to a Peepal tree and offer prayers to the deity. It is a popular belief that all wishes will be fulfilled if the coconut is tied with a strong will.

Hundreds of pilgrims from all over India visit the Sripada Sri Vallabha Maha Samsthanam temple located in Pithapuram of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh. Often called the town of temples, Pithapuram is popularly known as the birthplace of Sripada Sri Vallabha. The temple has been following a unique tradition for decades. Instead of offering broken coconuts to the deity, the devotees tie coconuts to a sacred Peepal tree on the premises after walking around it while reciting the Sri Pada Sri Vallabha Charitamrutam.

The priests of the temple then remove the coconuts tied to the tree during the nighttime to make place for more coconuts the next morning.

After their wishes are fulfilled, the devotees visit the temple again and perform special puja called ‘Abhishekam’ to the deity. The temple authorities also provide free meals to the devotees twice a day.