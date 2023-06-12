DGCA Eases Norms For Indian Carriers to Start Ops on New International Destination

Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday eased norms in order to to simplify and facilitate the process for Indian carriers to start a new international destination.

The earlier 33-point checklist has been rationalised and reduced to a 10-point checklist, DGCA said.

“In order to further ease the process for grant of such permission the existing regulatory requirements have been comprehensively reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders and the current 33-point checklist has been rationalised and reduced to a 10-point checklist related to their preparedness for the intended operations, removing other generic and redundant provisions in the existing checklist," a DGCA notification said.