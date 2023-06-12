Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionNoida-Bollywood CaseSenthil BalajiSC-Love Jihad
Home » India » DGCA Eases Norms For Indian Carriers to Start Ops on New International Destination

DGCA Eases Norms For Indian Carriers to Start Ops on New International Destination

The earlier 33-point checklist has been rationalised and reduced to a 10-point checklist, DGCA said

Advertisement

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 15:22 IST

New Delhi, India

DGCA said objective of this rationalisation is to simplify and facilitate the process for Indian carriers to start a new international destination
DGCA said objective of this rationalisation is to simplify and facilitate the process for Indian carriers to start a new international destination

Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday eased norms in order to to simplify and facilitate the process for Indian carriers to start a new international destination.

The earlier 33-point checklist has been rationalised and reduced to a 10-point checklist, DGCA said.

“In order to further ease the process for grant of such permission the existing regulatory requirements have been comprehensively reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders and the current 33-point checklist has been rationalised and reduced to a 10-point checklist related to their preparedness for the intended operations, removing other generic and redundant provisions in the existing checklist," a DGCA notification said.

top videos
  • Ali Fazal On His Role In Kandahar, Mirzapur 3 & A Possible Cameo In Fukrey 3 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her 'Happy Place' | Can We Finally Call Them The New 'It' Couple?
  • BeYouNick On Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding, Collaboration With Ajinkya Rehane & His Viral Videos | EXCLUSIVE
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?

    • “The objective of this rationalisation is to simplify and facilitate the process for Indian carriers to start a new international destination and would significantly reduce the documentation/compliances required to be submitted by the operators," the notification said.

    This systemic reform comes at a time when the Indian carriers are poised to expand their international footprint, it added.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Nayanika SenguptaA Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers gene...Read More

    first published: June 12, 2023, 15:22 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 15:22 IST
    Read More