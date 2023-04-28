Trends :Mann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea LinkJEE Main Results
Home » India » Dhankhar Refers Breach of Privilege Notice Against Jairam Ramesh to Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee

Dhankhar Refers Breach of Privilege Notice Against Jairam Ramesh to Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee

The complaint was filed by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi against Ramesh for making disrespectful observations against the Rajya Sabha Chairman

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 11:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said (File Photo/PTI)
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said (File Photo/PTI)

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has referred to the privileges committee for examination a complaint by a BJP MP for alleged breach of privilege against Congress’ chief Whip Jairam Ramesh over his remarks against the chair.

The complaint was filed by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi against Ramesh for making disrespectful observations against the Rajya Sabha Chairman and casting aspersions on his impartiality.

Ramesh had, during the last budget session of Parliament, allegedly said the Chairman should not be the “cheerleader" of the ruling dispensation and should also hear the opposition.

The budget session saw repeated disruptions and failed to transact any significant business following opposition uproar over its demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Advertisement

An official communication by the Rajya Sabha secretariat regarding “Reference of a question of privilege to the Committee of Privileges of the Rajya Sabha" confirmed the action.

“Members are informed that the Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred, under rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), a question of an alleged breach of privilege arising out of the complaint of Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member, regarding making continual and deliberate disrespectful observations against Chairman, Rajya Sabha and casting aspersions on his impartiality by Shri Jairam Ramesh, Member, to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report," the Rajya Sabha Secretariat’s communication said.

RELATED NEWS

Another ruling BJP member has also filed a complaint against the senior Congress leader and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha on similar grounds of disrespecting the chair, but the Chairman has not taken any action on it yet, sources said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 28, 2023, 11:12 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 11:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures