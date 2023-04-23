Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Third G20 Education Working Group Meeting in Bhubneshwar

Union Education and Minister of Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated the third G20 Education Working Group meeting at CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister stressed that “skill instead of degree will play a crucial role in future".

The summit is scheduled for April 23-28 and will bring together students and faculties of IIT, NIT, IIMs, ISER, NISER and other universities along with IT professionals involved in the field of skill and vocational education. The program will host various exhibitions, meetings and seminars, in which, about 100 models related to advanced technology will be displayed.

“G-20 summit has been designed to prepare and upskill the youth in the next 25 years. It will feature discussions on modern technologies, AI, Metaverse, Automation, Machine Learning etc. The summit will focus on strengthening India’s international partnerships. It will focus on fundamental literacy, Edutech, research and future skills. The outcome of the same can be drafted and adopted as ‘Bhubaneswar Declaration’," Pradhan said.

Advertisement

The Union Minister added that skill instead of degree will play a crucial role in future. “Focus will be on competency instead of a degree," he said. Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Secretary Atul Tiwari also stated that the G-20 Summit will feature discussions on modern technology and the coastal economy.

Read all the Latest India News here