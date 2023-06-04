Dibrugarh-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Guwahati Airport

A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday morning after it developed a technical glitch.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli was on board flight, 6E2652, when it made the emergency landing in Guwahati.

“IndiGo flight 6E2652 made an emergency landing at GNB International Airport after a technical glitch was reported in the plane. It was on way to Mohonbari (Dibrugarh) Airport today. I myself was on the flight with MoS Rameswar Teli, MLA Prasanta Phukan. We are all safe now by the grace of God," said Duliajan MLA Terosh Gowala.

He said the flight was in the air for 10 to 12 minutes before landing back at Guwahati airport.

Indigo has issued a statement regarding the incident and said the plane made an emergency landing after the pilot announced a snag in the engine of the aircraft.

“A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International after the pilot of the plane announced snag in engine of the aircraft. Over 150 passengers were travelling on the flight, including Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli and two BJP MLAs Prashant Phukan and Terash Gowala," said the statement.