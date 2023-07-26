Did It Rain Fish In Andhra's Srikakulam? What We Know

It is raining cats and dogs in many parts of India but did it just rain fish in a locality in an Andhra Pradesh district? Many strange and out-of-the-box phenomena occur in the world and one of them is fish rain. It is a very rare phenomenon that has happened in some parts of the world in the past where fish and sometimes, other aquatic creatures, seem to fall out from the sky.

Recently, there were reports of Vajrapu Kothur in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh witnessing fish fall from the skies. Many locals of Vajrapu Kothur said that the region experienced a rainfall of fish.

As per a News18 report, it was revealed that the roads and streets of the region were full of waterlogging, which had fish and other aquatic animals in them. Due to heavy rainfall in many areas of the state, the water levels of the ponds and canals rose and overflowed the banks. The Vajrapu Kothur pool overflowed due to the recent rains and water spilt on the road. Many fish, frogs and other amphibians from these canals and ponds were also transported to the roads along with the water.

Locals took photos and videos of these creatures on the road and posted them on social media, leading to rumours that it had rained fish in the region. News18, however, concluded that it was just flooding streams and ponds that caused the aquatic life to spill onto the road.

This does not mean that fish rain is not a true phenomenon, though. It has occurred in some coastal regions of the world. However, there is nothing to be baffled about and there is a logical explanation behind it.