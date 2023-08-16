Digital India Programme to Get Rs 14,903-Crore Boost: Here Are Top 10 Upcoming Initiatives

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the launch of an extended version of the Digital India programme, aimed at further accelerating the country’s digital transformation journey. The extended programme encompasses a wide range of initiatives spanning technology, education, governance, and innovation with an additional outlay of Rs 14,903 crore.

1. DigiLocker Extension

In a bid to streamline documentation and enhance digital record-keeping, an extension of the DigiLocker platform will be introduced, specifically tailored for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other organisations. This move is anticipated to improve operational efficiency and facilitate seamless access to important documents.

2. FutureSkills Prime Programme

Acknowledging the rapidly evolving technological landscape, the FutureSkills Prime Programme is set to re-skill and up-skill around 6.25 lakh IT professionals. The initiative aims to equip them with the necessary expertise to excel in emerging technologies and contribute to the nation’s digital prowess.

3. ISEA Programme

Under the Information Security & Education Awareness Phase (ISEA) Programme, 2.65 lakh individuals will undergo comprehensive training in information security. This effort seeks to bolster the nation’s cybersecurity framework and create a more secure digital environment for all citizens.

4. UMANG App Expands Services

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app, which already offers over 1,700 services, is set to enhance its offerings with an additional 540 services. This expansion aims to simplify access to government services and information through a single, user-friendly platform.

5. National Supercomputing Mission Grows

To further advance scientific research and computational capabilities, the National Supercomputing Mission will see the addition of 9 new supercomputers. This expansion builds upon the existing 18 supercomputers already deployed across the country.

6. Bhashini

The AI-enabled multi-language translation tool, Bhashini, currently available in 10 languages, will be extended to cover all 22 Schedule 8 languages. This move is expected to break language barriers and foster better communication across diverse linguistic communities.

7. Modernisation of National Knowledge Network

The National Knowledge Network, which interconnects 1,787 educational institutions, will undergo modernisation to provide enhanced connectivity and collaboration opportunities for students and researchers.

8. Supporting Startups

Under the extended version of the Digital India programme, 1,200 startups in tier 2 and 3 cities will receive support, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship beyond metropolitan areas.

9. Centre of Excellence for AI Applications

Three Centres of Excellence will be established, focusing on developing AI applications for health, agriculture, and sustainable living in urban areas. These centres are poised to drive technological advancements for societal benefit.