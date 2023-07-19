Direct Benefit Transfer Sees 700 Crore Transactions Last Fiscal, 88% Jump in Payouts Over 3 Years

The amount of money sent under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme has almost doubled in the last financial year since 2019-20, in less than three years, as per details with News18. This comes amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saying that Rs 3 lakh crore had been saved from going into the wrong hands due to DBT since 2015.

Over Rs 7.16 lakh crore was transferred in nearly 700 crore transactions in 2022-23 under DBT. This was up from Rs 3.81 lakh crore transferred under DBT in 2019-20 in 438 crore transactions, data shows. This amounts to an almost 88% increase in DBT payouts over three years. The amount of DBT transfers in the 2021-22 stood at Rs 6.3 lakh crore, showing a growth of nearly 14% in the last financial year.

PM Modi told NDA partners on Tuesday that nearly Rs 30 lakh crore had been sent into people’s accounts through DBT without any leakage or corruption. He added that 10 crore fake beneficiaries, who had no proof of birth and were yet receiving money, have been removed from the records.

Why the DBT Jump?