Disbanded GNLA Appoints Jingjang D Shira as New Chief Executive Director: Source

It may be mentioned that Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi had sought a report from the Superintendents of Police of five districts in the West Garo hills region on inputs on the outlawed militant organisation regrouping and recruiting cadres

Reported By: Purbasha Bhattacharjee

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 14:14 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

The one in the green towel is Nengsrang Sangma, the new GNLA secretary and second in-charge, and the one whose face is covered with a black scarf is Jingjang D. Shira, the outfit's new chief executive director. (Photo: News18)
A WhatsApp message sent by an unknown source claimed that Jingjang D. Shira is the new Chief Executive Director of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA). Nearly 500 members of GNLA are being trained in Rengdim in West Khasi Hills bordering East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills districts of Meghalaya.

In a photo released online, a man in a green towel is Nengsrang Sangma, GNLA’s new secretary and second in-charge, while the other person whose face is covered with a black scarf is Shira.

Earlier, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) LR Bishnoi said the state police are still verifying the inputs regarding the regrouping of the disbanded GNLA in Garo Hills region.

It may be mentioned that Bishnoi had sought a report from the Superintendents of Police of five districts in the West Garo hills region on inputs regarding the regrouping and recruitment in the outlawed militant organisation.

A few years ago, GNLA unleashed a reign of terror in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya. The state government started the combat operation with code name ‘Hillstorm’ against the militant outfit. Special forces (SF-10) were recruited to carry out the task in the region.

The SF-10 commandos, who had undergone intense training in jungle warfare, were inducted for special operations against the militants in Garo Hills.

Ultimately, on February 24, 2018, the commander-in-chief of GNLA, Sohan D Shira, was killed in an encounter at Achakpek near Dobu in East Garo Hills district. Thus, the reign of terror ended in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills. However, the recent news of GNLA regrouping has become a cause of grave concern for the state.

first published: May 28, 2023, 14:14 IST
