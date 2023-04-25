Disguised as Man, Woman Throws Acid at Ex During His Wedding in Chhattisgarh; Bride Also Injured

In a horrifying incident from Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, a woman threw acid on the groom during his wedding, injuring him, his bride, and 10 attendees in the process. A police investigation later revealed that the woman was 25-year-old groom Damrudhar Baghel’s former lover, who was against his wedding to 19-year-old bride Sunita Kahsyap.

According to the police, the woman had appeared at the wedding dressed as a man. The 22-year-old accused told police that she and Damrudhar Baghel were in a relationship for the last several years and claimed Damrudhar cheated her by marrying another woman.

Woman Arrested for Hurling Acid at Bride, Groom & Attendees

The woman was arrested on Sunday after her involvement in the crime surfaced during the investigation, said Bastar Additional Superintendent of Police Nivedita Pal. The incident had taken place on April 19 in Chhote Amabal village under the Bhanpuri police station limits. The groom, the bride and 10 attendees sustained minor burns in the acid attack.

Police had lodged a case under section 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified accused and launched the probe. “We scanned footage of some CCTV cameras installed in the village, activated informers, and checked the background of the bride and the groom," the police officer said.

Woman Took Advantage of Dark Night, Power Cut During Wedding

According to police, people could not see the accused woman as the incident happened in the late evening hours and the power supply was disrupted at that time. The investigation revealed the involvement of a woman, who was an ex-lover of the groom, following which she was taken into custody.

“When the woman came to know about Damrudhar’s marriage, she planned the attack and stole acid from a chili farm where she works," the police officer said, adding the acid is used to clean the drip system in the farm. The investigation revealed that the accused woman disguised herself as a man to conceal her identity while committing the crime, she said.

(With PTI Inputs)

