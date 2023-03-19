Dismembered Body Parts, Head of a Woman Found in Plastic Bag Near Delhi Metro Construction Site

Dismembered body parts of an unidentified woman were found in a plastic bag close to a Rapid Metro construction site in southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, officials said on Saturday.

The police received information about the discovery of body parts near the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, adjoining the flyover of a Rapid Metro construction site, around noon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found dismembered human body parts in various stages of decomposition and a bunch of hair, he said. The victim’s skull was also found at the spot, as per NDTV.

The crime scene was inspected and the remains transferred to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the victim, the official said.

An employee working at the construction site told ANI, “This afternoon a labourer had gone near the boundary of the construction site for some work. He saw a dead body with a severed head lying there. Some more body parts were lying in the polythene, after which he told the officials working at the site and informed the police. It seems that someone from outside has thrown these body parts inside the construction site."

Prima facie a case of homicide is made out hence a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, the police said.

(With agency inputs)

