'Dis'qualified MP Rahul Gandhi Vacates Official Bungalow, To Move In With Mother Sonia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified as a Member of Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case, vacated his official Delhi residence on Saturday.

According to media reports, all belongings of the former MP have been moved and most of those will be taken to his mother and Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi’s house.

News agency PTI reported that his belongings have already been shifted from his official residence to his mother Sonia Gandhi’s house at 10 Janpath Delhi. Gandhi handed over the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow to the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Rahul Gandhi, former MP from Wayanad, was living in the bungalow for nearly two decades. Last week, he reportedly shifted his office and some personal belongings from the bungalow to his mother Sonia Gandhi’s official residence.

Gandhi started living with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence, the news agency reported, quoting sources.

For the unversed, a Gujarat court last month convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case concerning the surname ‘Modi’ and subsequently sentenced him to two-year.

His conviction in the case led to his disqualification following which the Lok Sabha Secretariat sent Gandhi a notice to vacate the premises by April 22.

The Congress leader had challenged the magisterial court order in the sessions court in Surat which rejected his appeal to set aside the conviction.

