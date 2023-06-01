Divided by Strife, United by Grief: In Violence-Hit Manipur, Borders Within Localities Add to Woes

Have you ever heard of borders within a state? While the question may surprise you, the novelty is now the sad reality in violence-hit Manipur where the foothills have turned into a conflict zone and are separated from the rest of the state.

The divide is so stark that drivers of one community cannot go to another community-dominated area, adding to the woes of residents of Dolaithabhi which lies in the foothills. From Imphal, News18 travelled to Phukaoterapur village where an uneasy calm prevailed just two hours after firing was reported from the area.

Bobo Singh, who stays on one end of the village, told News18 that the residents had been living an uncertain life for the past one month. “Just two hours ago, firing was on in the area. Now we are so used to the sound of gunfire that it has become normal for us."

The women of the village, sitting in their mud courtyard, said they were not afraid as they had started accepting that “we will have to live like this".

Given the difficult situation on ground, people on both sides of the border are guarding their villages at night. The conflict, unfortunately, has also crept into the lives of children who were seen imitating a gun battle during their play time.

Villager Meenu Rani, sitting in her hut with her children, told News18: “Our work has gone, shops are not opening, and things are going from bad to worse. I heard the home minister has come and he will solve all out problems. Let’s hope for the best."

Borders Within Same Locality

The borders have not only developed between hills and valley but even within the same locality.

As News18 entered a divided locality — name withheld to maintain peace — one could see a broken gate in the middle of the road. Though nothing unusual greets the eye initially, as one crosses the gate, a grim picture of devastation is evident — almost all houses are burnt and broken, doors and windows are shattered and no occupants can be seen.

In strife-torn Manipur, both communities have lost people, livelihoods and peace. For every ordinary Manipuri, the hope now is that violence will end soon and calm will return to the tense state.​