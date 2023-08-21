Diving Into The Mystical Runja Art, A Treasured Tradition Of Telangana's Vishwa Brahmins

The enchanting sound of runjala resonates uniquely within the sanctuaries of Vishwa Brahmins, believed to be a divine blessing from Jagat Janani. Rooted in distinct cultural traditions, the art of runja remains a mystery. Originating from Telangana, runja is a special folk art deeply embedded in the customs of the Vishwakarma community, holding a significant place in their lives.

Crafted from brass and wielded with sturdy wooden sticks, the runja instrument requires a forward-leaning posture. Players skillfully manipulate the strings to achieve precise tuning while holding it between their knees. Played with energy, the runja follows rhythmic patterns, often accompanied by the runja Vara musicians. Proficient runja players often balance farming with their dedicated pursuit of this art, introduced to them from a young age.

In villages, these artists rely on alms from Vishwa Brahmins, who greatly value and reward them. Their performances are captivating, featuring instruments, songs, and stories. With seven chords and thirty-two ragas, they explore musical complexities. Through melodious kirtans, they display their musical finesse while recounting tales like Moola Stambam and Parvati Kalyana. During Bhagavata presentations, they replicate traditions like Mangala Haarti, symbolizing Mars’ influence according to the Pawanama Sutu.

In celestial unions, the divine melodies of runja echo during deity marriages, transcending earthly boundaries. Mata Gayatri’s blessing gave rise to five human categories, forming the foundation of the Vishwakarma lineage—blacksmiths, brass artisans, goldsmiths, wood crafters, and sculptors—all emerging from Vishwa Brahmin heritage.