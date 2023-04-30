Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Home » India » DMK Will Not Be Bogged Down by IT Raids, Has Faced MISA, Says Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK Will Not Be Bogged Down by IT Raids, Has Faced MISA, Says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Stalin's statement comes days after the IT department carried out raids at several locations linked to G Square real estate firm and a DMK MLA's house in relation to tax evasion allegations

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 14:31 IST

Erode, India

Stalin was addressing a pubic gathering in Erode East Constituency on Saturday. (PTI)
Stalin was addressing a pubic gathering in Erode East Constituency on Saturday. (PTI)

The DMK is not scared of Income Tax raids, as the party has even faced the stringent MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) during the emergency period, said Tamil Nadu Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin.

His statement comes days after the IT department carried out raids at several locations linked to G Square real estate firm and a DMK MLA’s house in the state in connection with alleged tax evasion.

The firm reportedly has ties to the DMK’s ‘first family.’ Addressing a public gathering in Erode East Constituency on Saturday, he expressed his gratitude to the people of the segment for electing EVKS Elangovan of the Congress, an ally of the ruling DMK, in the by-election held in February.

Advertisement

The Minister also appealed to them to vote for the party and its allies in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 30, 2023, 14:31 IST
last updated: April 30, 2023, 14:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures