Doctor Attacked by Knife-wielding Patient at Delhi Hospital; Was Under Depression

A senior doctor at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here was allegedly attacked by his patient with a small knife during a consultation meeting in his chamber, police said on Wednesday. The 21-year-old patient was undergoing treatment for depression, since 2021, under Dr Satnam Singh Chabbra, chairman, Department of Neurology, at the leading private hospital in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

According to police, the patient identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Bihar, met the neurosurgeon on Tuesday for consultation. He suddenly got agitated and allegedly attacked the doctor with a knife concealed in his pocket, hospital sources said. However, the timely intervention by the hospital security and an attendant of the doctor prevented any serious injury to the doctor. The patient was overpowered and handed over to police, they said. His family members had accompanied him to the hospital, a hospital source said.