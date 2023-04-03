Dog Seen Carrying Infant in Karnataka Hospital; Teams Formed to Identify Child's Body

In a horrific incident, a dog was seen dragging a newborn child in its mouth inside Karnataka’s Shivamogga district hospital. The infant was found dead later.

According to a report by NDTV, a security guard at the hospital saw the dog carrying an infant on the compound ground and later freed the newborn but the baby was already dead. The child is yet to be identified.

The police officials are verifying if the dog was dragging a body or if it killed the child. The autopsy of the newborn has been done.

A case has been registered by the police in connection with the matter.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shivamogga District Medical Officer Rajesh Suragihalli said that the newborn was neither born at the district hospital nor was admitted there. “Three children were born at the district hospital, and they are all safe," he told NDTV.

The district health department has formed four teams to identify the child.

Earlier this month, two minor brothers were allegedly mauled to death by stray dogs in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

A few incidents of dog bites in housing societies in Delhi-NCR as well as other states have prompted several measures from the administration and law enforcement agencies. Noida was the first to take action and call for pet registration after isolated incidents of pet dogs biting children inside lifts and guards on duty. The authorities have made pet registration mandatory by January 31, 2023, and delay will attract penalty. An owner can register their pooch for Rs 500 on the Noida Authority Pet Registration mobile phone app.

Kerala, especially, has been hit by an escalating stray dog-man conflict for some time and over 20 people have succumbed to rabies last year alone, according to figures. In fact, in an act of sheer cruelty, a canine, accused of attacking people, was beaten to death and publicly displayed. More than a dozen stray dogs were found dead due to alleged poisoning in some areas of the state.

Read all the Latest India News here