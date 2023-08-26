'Don't Add Friends, Upload Photos in Uniform or Make Reels': Amid 'Honey Trap' Fear, Warning Issued to Forces

Central police forces have asked their staff to not indulge in online friendships, upload photos or send requests to “suggestions" as it can increase the risk of ‘honey trap’ and sensitive information being leaked.

After a detailed analysis, it was found that several personnel were uploading their videos in uniform from sensitive locations and sending chat messages and friendship requests to multiple users. A letter has been sent to forces regarding the same.

Various paramilitary and police forces, after getting a letter from a central Intelligence agency, have alerted their troops and warned them of action in case of violation.

Advertisement

According to one such social media alert, CRPF has asked its force to not to post/upload photo/videos in uniform and indulge in friendship with strangers on social media platforms.

“It has been observed that CRPF personnel are posting/uploading their photo/videos in uniform and indulging in friendship with strangers on social media platforms. Therefore the competent authority has desired that all units/offices should ensure that the personnel under their command do not post their photos/videos in uniform on their social media profile. Ensure strict compliance to social media guidelines and don’t make friends on social media without verification of the person. All personnel may also be informed that violation of these instructions will lead to strict disciplinary action against the concerned," an official note said.

Similarly, Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora wrote a letter to his force, asking them to not comment, post, transmit, or disseminate any confidential information related to the guilt/innocence/ pending trial of any suspect or arrested person. “Police should not post comments that are inflammatory/derogatory towards victims, suspects or any other individual or group. Police can’t record videos of high-security areas or protected persons," a missive said.

Arora also said the police staff must not use social media during duty hours and avoid uploading sensitive information on social media.

Other paramilitary forces have also released or reiterated their social media policy in the past few days and asked all troops — especially those deployed in border areas — to avoid making reels or use social media during sensitive deployments.