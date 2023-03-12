‘Don’t Book Virat Kohli for…’, Delhi Police Gets Witty Over Cricketer’s ‘Aus-some’ Game

Delhi Police’s Twitter handle put out a witty tweet on Sunday after India’s star performer Virat Kohli finally ended a 40-month wait for his 28th Test hundred in Ahmedabad.

The police’s social media team, in a humorous message to Gujarat Police, urged that Kohli should not be booked for hurting guests, apparently referring to the Australian team.

Virat Kohli showcased his class once again as he ended his Test century drought with a gritty knock against Australia in the fourth and final match to put India in the driver’s seat at the stumps on Day 4. Kohli scored 186 runs - his highest score against Australia in Test cricket as India took a crucial 91 runs lead after the first innings.

For the 15,000-odd people present at Motera, it was a Sunday to remember as Kohli guided Nathan Lyon towards mid-wicket to complete his first Test hundred since November 2019. The hundred, his 75th in international cricket, came off 241 balls.

It was Kohli’s second slowest century after his ton against England in the 2012/13 series coming off 289 balls, showing utmost discipline, determination and patience to play a long innings and get India into a strong position.

The tail didn’t give much support to Kohli as in the end he had to go for big shots and he eventually got dismissed by Todd Murphy for 186. His 36-4 ball marathon knock was laced with 15 boundaries.

Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma put up an Instagram post which informed that the batter showed this enormous composure despite being “sick".

India is leading the 4-match series 2-1.

