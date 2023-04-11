Don’t Play Tricks With Me: CJI Chandrachud Warns Lawyer During Hearing

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday warned a lawyer who was seeking an early hearing of his case before a Supreme Court bench.

The CJI, who rarely loses his cool during judicial proceedings, got angry after the bench told the lawyer that the matter will be listed on April 17 but he asked for liberty to mention it before another bench.

“I can mention before another bench if permitted," the lawyer said.

“Do not play these tricks with me. You can’t mention it here and then elsewhere for an earlier date," the CJI, who was sharing the bench with justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said.

Advertisement

Sensing the mood of the bench, the lawyer expressed regret and said he should be excused for his submissions.

“Yes, you are excused. But do not mess around with my authority," the CJI said sternly and proceeded to hear mentioning of other cases for urgent hearing.

Every morning, the CJI-led bench hears around 100 cases on average for their urgent listing before benches in the Supreme Court.

Last month, CJI Chandrachud lost his temper after a heated argument broke out between Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh and him during a hearing on the listing of the petition on the allotment of land for lawyers’ chambers. As the war of words intensified, the CJI asked Singh not to raise his voice and leave the court.

Angered by Singh’s statement during the hearing, CJI Chandrachud told the senior lawyer not to threaten the Chief Justice and leave the courtroom. “Don’t threaten the chief justice. Is this a way to behave? Please sit down. It will not be listed like this. Please leave my court. I will not list like this. I will not be cowered down by you," the CJI said.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here