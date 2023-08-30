'Don't Shoot Me': UP Man Hangs Placard Around Neck, Surrenders Before Police in Loot Case

A man wanted in a loot case surrendered before the police here with a placard hung around his neck that read “I have come to surrender, don’t shoot me", officials said on Wednesday. The man, identified as Ankit Verma, has been on the run for the past six months, they added.

“It is a result of the fear of the police among the criminals that they are surrendering," Circle Officer (CO) Navina Shukla said. On Tuesday, Verma reached the Chhapia police station with a placard hung around his neck and shouted, “I have come to surrender, don’t shoot me," he said.

Advertisement

The placard also carried the same message in his handwriting, the police officer said. One Amarjit Chauhan of Mahuli Khori village had filed a complaint with the police alleging that when he was returning from a college on February 20 on a motorcycle, two men stopped him near Piprahi bridge and looted his two-wheeler, mobile phone and wallet at gunpoint, he said.