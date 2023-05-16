'Don't Throw Your Weight around, Lose It': Assam Police Tells Cops to Mind BMI Or Face Action

Body, mind, intellect, and body mass index: if perfect you are ready to conquer the unseen, and if not then Assam Police has a way out.

The department has given three months’ time to its personnel and officers​ to mend their BMI and then have a check-up after August 15. If they fail the BMI test, then they have three months to get back in shape. Failing again may cost them their jobs unless there are medical impediments.

In a tweet, GP Singh, Director General of Assam Police wrote: “The police headquarter has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations. We plan to give three months’ time to all Assam Police personnel including IPS & APS officers till August 15th and then start BMI assessment in the next fifteen days. All those who are in the obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months’ time to reduce weight (till November end) and after that VRS option except those who have genuine medical reasons like thyroids etc."

The police head of the state further advised men in uniform: “Don’t throw your weight around, lose it! As Police Officers, we need to be physically fit to serve our beloved people. Wellness is not just a necessity, but should be embraced as a way of life."

The directive from the DGP came after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s warning to obese and tipsy policemen of the state.

The CM had said that Assam Police personnel who are “habitual drinkers" and “physically unfit" will be offered voluntary retirement with the stated aim of creating a more efficient force.

According to Sarma, there are around 300 such police personnel who will be offered VRS and the posts will be filled with fresh recruitment. The state police, however, have finalised a list of 650 such names whose BMI is not in adherence with prescribed norms.

Past records are the prime consideration and the final decision will be taken by a three-member board chaired by the head of that particular unit. After that, the Assam Police headquarters will exercise due diligence.

Every individual is expected to have his waist equal to half of his height or less, say officials. It is generally known that those with waists more than 50% of their heights are vulnerable to metabolic diseases, which include diabetes, high blood pressure, impaired cholesterol, heart disease, dementia, and even cancer.

BMI is the division of one’s weight by the square of one’s height in metres and is considered one criterion for evaluating a person’s physical well-being.

Beyond a BMI of 30 is considered the most dangerous category of health wellbeing called obesity. There are three categories of obesity: I, II and III. Those whose BMI is more than 30 but less than 35 are in obese category I. Obesity II is when BMI is between 35 and 40. Obesity category III is the most dangerous, when the BMI of a person is beyond 40.

Obesity increases the risk of diseases including stroke, dementia, heart disease, asthma, kidney stones, chronic kidney disease, osteoarthritis, gout, diabetes, gallbladder disease, back pain, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, reflux, sleep apnea, breathing problems, sexual dysfunction in men and urinary incontinence, impaired fertility, and health problems during pregnancy in women. In general, being overweight and obese are the harbingers of multiple diseases and health problems. Being overweight and obese also increases the risk of cancers including oesophageal, liver, gallbladder, kidney, bowel, thyroid, gastric cardiac, pancreatic, brain tumour, blood cancer, and breast, ovarian and uterine cancers.

One way of avoiding the dreaded disease is maintaining a healthy weight. For every policeman to be recruited in any force, there is a requirement that his chest expansion should be at least five centimetres. Every policeman has to fulfil this criterion at the time of recruitment tests.