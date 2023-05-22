‘Don’t Want to Risk Our Lives, But…’: News18 at WB Village Where Firecracker Blast Killed 3 on Sunday

A blast at a home where firecrackers were being assembled at Maheshtala in Nandarampur Daspara killed three on Sunday evening, days after an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Erga in West Bengal’s East Midnapore left 12 dead on May 16.

News18 travelled to Nandarampur Daspara in Budge Budge police station area of South 24 Parganas district to check the ground reality in the area from where Diwali and Durga Puja firecrackers are bought every year.

As News18 crossed Mahestala Thana Road to Nandarampur, a lot of shops were closed. As we went further inside, road blockades were in place. The angry villagers did not allow the media to enter.

Hours later, Biswajit Das, a protester, told News18: “We are not making bombs here, why are people saying that. We have been making firecrackers for more than 100 years. Accidents can happen anywhere, but the police raided the village and ransacked shops. Where will we go? What will we eat?"

A majority of families in the village are involved in making firecrackers, claiming that is their only source of livelihood since time immemorial.

Shabbir Ali, another protesting villager, said, “Where will we go if our work is stopped? My grandfather and father were all involved in this work. At least 35 lakh people across the state are involved in this line of work. The government should help us out."

The blast has left the colour of the house changed. More than 30 people have been detained.

FEAR OF LOSS OF LIVELIHOOD LOOMS

Those aged 18 to 80 are involved in this occupation in the village. Amid police raids, gunpowder was thrown in a pond which led to a minor blast.

All the villagers are now scared of losing their livelihood, with many still shocked.

Rabiya Biwi, a local villager, said, “Will everything be shut? Our entire family depends on it. We don’t make bombs. The government should legalise our work, otherwise we will die of starvation."

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Suvendhu Adhikary has demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, even as the state Cabinet on Monday formed a committee to see whether cluster formation for firecracker work is possible.

Minister Firhad Hakim said: “This system will be legalised and green firecrackers will be allowed to be made. People who are working in firecracker factories will get work there. This committee will give a report in two months."

As News18 was leaving the village, a woman begged, “Please help us earn our living. We don’t want to risk our lives, but we don’t have any choice."

At the time of filing this report, another blast was reported in Dubrajpur, Birbhum on Monday, making it the third in the past six days in West Bengal.