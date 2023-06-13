Doval, Sullivan Unveil Roadmap for Cooperation in Critical Technologies

NSA Ajit Doval and his visiting American counterpart Jake Sullivan on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious roadmap for Indo-US collaboration in seven specific high-technology areas including semi-conductors, next-generation telecommunication and defence.

The roadmap was announced at the second Track-1.5 dialogue on Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) that was organised by industry chamber CII.

Doval and Sullivan also held restricted talks ahead of the Track 1.5 dialogue that covered a number of bilateral and regional issues. Sullivan’s visit is significant as it comes in the run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slated visit to the US later this month.

US National Security Advisor Sullivan arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday on a two-day visit for talks with Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington.

Advertisement

The two NSAs have regular engaged on the identified areas of collaboration, including Arificial Intelligence. Quantum Computing,

Semiconductors, Telecommunications, Defence and Space.