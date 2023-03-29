DpBOSS 2023: Check LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for March 29

DpBOSS RESULTS WEDNESDAY, 29 MARCH, 2023: The Satta Matka results for March 29 are here! DpBoss.Net is a renowned website that is well-known for providing the daily outcomes of the Satta Matka game. Matka Online, Matka Chart, Marker, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, and Matka Result are just a few of the many services it provides. These games rely on luck and speculation. The DpBoss website helps players predict the winning numbers for the draws by doing a detailed analysis. Check the winning numbers for March 28 and March 29 below.

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR MARCH 29

Golden Ank: 3-8-4-9

SRIDEVI MORNING: 580-34-789

Results at 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 247-37-124

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 790-60-677

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 170-87-179

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 348-55-357

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHUR MORNING: 336-21-290

11:30 AM 12:30 PM

SUPER DAY: 556-68-260

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

DADAR: 139-32-390

03:50 PM 05:50 PM

SUPREME DAY: 169-62-237

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 567-87-359

04:10 PM 06:10 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 369-82-147

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

KUBER: 224-86-330

09:05 PM 11:05 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 116-88-990

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 677-02-679

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 458-71-678

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 360-97-160

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 400-48-440

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 28

Golden Ank: 1-6-4-9

KALYAN: 567-87-359

KALYAN NIGHT: 116-88-990

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 400-4

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 490-34-680

MADHUR NIGHT: 258-56-259

SUPREME NIGHT: 223-75-159

WORLI MUMBAI: 100-18-189

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 179-79-135

TARA MUMBAI NIGHT: 189-86-448

CHENNAI NIGHT: 257-49-126

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 577-95-140

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 560-17-890

WORLI: 156-29-135

GUJRAT NIGHT: 249-58-260

MAIN BAZAR: 458-7

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 677-0

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 179-7

ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 120-3

RATAN KHATRI: 360-9

BABY NIGHT: 346-32-688

DHAN BAZAR NIGHT: 166-3

GUJRAT NIGHT: 480-21-290

MAHARANI NIGHT: 457-61-560

MARATHWADA NIGHT: 240-6

SRIDEVI [ main ] NIGHT: 348-5

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 577-9

STAR NIGHT: 157-34-149

DADAR: 139-32-390

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 570-20-127

SUPREME DAY: 169-62-237

MILAN BAZAR: 159-55-267

MILAN DAY: 229-36-150

SUPER MATKA: 124-7

MAIN BAZAR DAY: 157-34-590

TIME BAZAR DAY: 170-80-118

CENTRAL BOMBAY: 144-99-180

PAREL DAY: 257-45-258

MADHUR DAY: 368-72-200

SRIDEVI DAY: 450-97-377

MAYA BAZAR: 112-48-189

MINAKSHI DAY: 456-52-110

MUMBAI MAIL: 780-57-188

SUNDAY BAZAR: 350-80-550

WORLI MUMBAI DAY: 166-31-470

SRIDEVI MORNING: 580-34-789

KUBER MORNING: 170-87-179

KARNATAKA DAY: 247-37-124

KALYAN MORNING: 348-55-357

SRIDEVI: 137-13-247

SUPER RATAN MORNING: 689-34-248

MADHURI: 788-31-579

SUPER DAY: 556-68-260

Due to easy access to the internet, online lottery games are getting more popular. Satta games are available on various websites and mobile apps. One can play the game offline as well by visiting a nearby shop where the game is played. In India, many lottery games are banned, but Satta Matka and horse racing are some of the games that are still considered legal.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBoss.Net is a reputable website that provides Satta Matka games and relevant information. The website offers a variety of gaming options including Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online. Users can conveniently access the daily outcomes of various Satta Matka games and review the numbers posted on the website after thorough research to increase their chances of winning.

To further increase the probability of winning, DpBoss.Net also provides Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart, which users can use to examine previous Satta results before participating in the game.

WHAT IS GOLDEN ANK TODAY?

To determine the Final Ank of March 28, you can search online for the anticipated number. Today’s Golden Ank is 1-6-4-9

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBoss Fix Jodi denotes a predicted pair of numbers that can be used by players in Satta Matka. These anticipated Fix Jodi numbers can be obtained through the DpBoss website.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

At Saconindia.org, you can check the Kalyan Satta results thrice. The first set of Kalyan results is announced between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM, followed by the Kalyan Day Result from 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM, and finally the Kalyan Night Result from 9:45 PM to 11:45 PM.

