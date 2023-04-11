DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 11: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS TUESDAY, 11 APRIL, 2023:DpBoss is a well-regarded web-based platform that provides the latest Satta Matka results and covers various Matka-related topics such as Matka Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Boss Matka, Matka Result, and more. The website ensures prompt and accurate daily Satta Matka results and also offers professional guessing tips to enhance users’ winning prospects. Check lucky numbers for April 10 and April 11 below:

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 11

Golden Ank: 2-7-4-9

KARNATAKA DAY: 158-41-579

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 126-95-780

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 490-37-278

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHUR MORNING: 489-11-236

11:30 AM 12:30 PM

SUPER DAY: 140-54-400

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPREME DAY: 127-09-379

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 278-70-460

04:10 PM 06:10 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 378-88-189

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

KUBER: 569-07-160

09:05 PM 11:05 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 488-00-370

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 580-30-226

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 128-13-256

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 230-56-114

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 156-20-280

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 10

Golden Ank: 2-7-0-5

KALYAN NIGHT: 144-9

KALYAN: 278-70-460

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 250-7

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 400-4

MAIN BOMBAY: 378-8

KUBER: 569-0

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 470-15-780

MILAN NIGHT: 588-1

DADAR: 188-71-245

MILAN BAZAR: 780-54-257

SUPREME DAY: 127-09-379

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 567-82-129

MAIN BAZAR DAY: 120-3

CENTRAL BOMBAY: 467-77-124

KALYAN MORNING: 490-37-278

SRIDEVI: 157-39-469

MILAN MORNING: 126-95-780

MADHURI: 450-97-458

KARNATAKA DAY: 158-41-579

SUPER DAY: 140-54-400

TIME BAZAR DAY: 146-19-135

SATTA DAY: 258-51-245

MADHUR MORNING: 489-11-236

MAHARASHTRA: 778-2

Although the British government enforced the Public Gambling Act of 1867 to ban gambling in India, Satta Matka and horse racing have remained popular. Presently, Satta Matka is mainly played through online platforms and mobile applications, while those who favour conventional methods can still visit local establishments to place bets and keep track of the results.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBoss.Net is a renowned website that offers Satta Matka games and associated information. It offers a variety of gaming options, such as Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online. The platform provides easy access to daily results of various Satta Matka games, and users can verify the numbers displayed on the website, which are meticulously researched to improve their chances of winning.

Users can improve their chances of winning in satta by analyzing past results, which is facilitated by the website’s provision of the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

You can search online to find out the expected Final Ank number for April 11. Today’s Golden Ank is 2-7-4-9

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX?

DpBoss Fix refers to a set of two numbers, known as patti, that are expected to show up in Satta Matka.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBoss Fix Jodi is a forecasted set of numbers that players of Satta Matka can use. These predicted Fix Jodi numbers are available on the DpBosss website.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

DpBoss releases the Kalyan Satta results at specific intervals, which are provided by Saconindia.org three times a day. The first Kalyan results are declared from 11:15 AM to 1:15 PM, followed by the Kalyan Day Result from 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM, and lastly, the Kalyan Night Result from 9:45 PM to 11:45 PM.

