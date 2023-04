DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 16: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS SUNDAY, 16 APRIL, 2023: DpBoss is a well-known online platform that offers up-to-date results for Satta Matka and covers various topics, including Matka Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Boss Matka, Matka Result, and more. The website provides accurate and prompt results every day, as well as expert advice to improve the chances of winning for its users. Check lucky numbers for April 15 and April 16 below:

ALSO READ: DpBOSS Satta King Result for APRIL 17: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 16

Advertisement

Golden Ank: 2-7-4-9

KALYAN MORNING:270-92-138

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 789-4

BABY NIGHT: 359-72-660

BAZAR NIGHT: 670-34-149

MUMBAI NIGHT: 246-2

SUPREME DAY: 469-96-448

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 389-02-246

MILAN BAZAR: 357-5

TARA: 470-1

CENTRAL BOMBAY: 550-07-250

MAMA BHANJA: 130-4

JANTA DAY: 110-25-258

PUNA BAZAR: 156-21-470

BOMBAY RAJSHREE DAY: 256-31-236

CHENNAI DAY: 579-15-113

MAHARAJ DAY: 250-7

SUPER RATAN DAY: 270-95-159

JANTA MORNING: 230-56-240

SUPER TIME: 270-98-170

MAHARAJ TIME: 380-15-456

MADHUR DAY: 450-97-458

MAIN MORNING: 447-53-346

SRIDEVI: 145-07-269

PADMAVATI: 380-10-370

MADHUR MORNING: 137-19-289

SRIDEVI [ main ]: 770-43-157

KESARI MORNING: 790-62-129

DHANSHREE: 246-29-900

BABY DAY: 126-94-356

DAMINI: 679-21-489

MINAKSHI MORNING: 679-25-339

MOHINI: 389-08-189

MUMBAI DAY: 445-37-269

SUPER RATAN MORNING: 350-83-346

MILAN MORNING: 400-41-489

KARNATAKA DAY: 348-54-455

SRIDEVI MORNING: 146-12-660

SITA MORNING: 118-08-369

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 15

Golden Ank: 3-8-2-7

KALYAN: 300-35-780

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 156-2

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 488-0

RATAN KHATRI: 122-58-134

ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 257-4

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 255-21-146

MILAN NIGHT: 560-13-157

WORLI MUMBAI: 227-13-238

BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 359-75-780

MAHARAJ NIGHT: 130-47-340

Advertisement

SUPREME NIGHT: 470-11-579

MADHUR NIGHT: 249-56-349

MAHARAJ NIGHT: 130-47-340

CHENNAI NIGHT: 122-59-270

WORLI: 134-89-469

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 159-52-778

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 349-60-136

TIME NIGHT: 367-62-237

MILAN NIGHT: 560-1

TEEN PATTI: 259-65-348

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 133-7

CHENNAI NIGHT: 122-59-270

DHAN BAZAR NIGHT: 256-32-345

PADMAVATI NIGHT: 346-37-124

SANGAM NIGHT: 568-99-289

SRIDEVI [ main ] NIGHT: 390-26-358

STAR NIGHT: 190-01-146

GUJRAT NIGHT: 230-5

SRIDEVI [ main ] NIGHT: 390-2

STAR NIGHT: 190-01-146

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 489-19-900

MINAKSHI NIGHT: 440-83-346

MUMBAI NIGHT: 356-43-166

MADHURI NIGHT: 179-74-112

SATTA NIGHT: 240-65-348

BABY NIGHT: 126-92-480

Advertisement

MAHARANI DAY: 467-77-449

MUMBAI NIGHT: 356-4

BAZAR NIGHT: 168-5

OLD BAZAR: 100-18-125

SUPREME DAY: 267-55-348

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 600-65-267

MILAN BAZAR: 340-71-227

TARA: 340-78-125

TIME BAZAR DAY: 560-16-790

CENTRAL BOMBAY: 550-07-250

MAIN BAZAR DAY: 560-19-469

PAREL DAY: 290-17-467

SUPER RATAN DAY: 490-30-190

CHENNAI DAY: 135-99-577

BOMBAY RAJSHREE DAY: 489-14-239

PUNA BAZAR: 470-19-450

TARA MUMBAI DAY: 299-08-440

TIME BAZAR: 580-37-160

SUPER DAY: 133-76-178

MADHUR DAY: 180-93-148

SRIDEVI: 360-97-359

MADHUR MORNING: 367-63-580

JANTA MORNING: 350-84-770

MINAKSHI MORNING: 226-00-460

MOHINI: 138-25-258

MUMBAI DAY: 188-79-559

Advertisement

PADMAVATI: 489-19-199

SRIDEVI [ main ]: 246-29-135

KESARI MORNING: 699-48-134

STAR DAY: 228-23-229

DHANSHREE: 390-25-159

BABY DAY: 129-26-277

CHENNAI MORNING: 240-63-689

DAMINI: 600-63-355

DHAN BAZAR DAY: 288-89-289

MADHUBALA: 446-44-770

SRILAKSHMI: 689-31-146

SUPER RATAN MORNING: 123-65-357

TIRUPATI MORNING: 269-79-577

SRIDEVI MORNING: 170-87-278

KARNATAKA DAY: 179-7

MILAN MORNING: 112-48-279

KUBER MORNING: 118-08-125

Advertisement

KALYAN MORNING: 348-51-146

MADHURI: 145-00-389

MAIN MORNING: 127-02-246

Despite gambling being illegal in India since 1867, Satta Matka and horse racing remain popular pastimes. Nowadays, Satta Matka is primarily played online through digital platforms and mobile applications, although players can also partake in it traditionally by visiting local establishments to place bets.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBoss.Net is a renowned platform that offers Satta Matka games and related information. The website provides a wide variety of gaming options, including Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online. By analyzing the numbers posted on the site, users can easily check the daily results of different Satta Matka games and increase their chances of winning.

In addition, DpBoss.Net also provides Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to users, which they can use to examine previous Satta results before joining the game and improve their chances of success.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

To obtain the Final Ank number for April 16, you may search for it on a website. Today’s Golden Ank is

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

It pertains to a specific combination of numbers that are forecasted by DpBoss and utilized by Satta Matka players. These projected numbers are referred to as Fix Jodi, and they are accessible via the DpBoss website.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

The Kalyan Satta results can be viewed thrice daily on Saconindia.org. The first batch of results is disclosed between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM, followed by the Kalyan Day Result between 3:45 PM and 5:45 PM, and lastly, the Kalyan Night Result from 9:45 PM to 11:45 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here