DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 17: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS MONDAY, 17 APRIL, 2023: DpBoss is an online platform renowned for delivering up-to-date Satta Matka results and a diverse range of Matka-related information, such as Matka Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Boss Matka, and Matka Result. The website provides prompt and precise daily Satta Matka results, along with expert speculations aimed at increasing users’ chances of triumph. Check lucky numbers for April 16 and April 17 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 17

Golden Ank: 4-9-3-8

KALYAN: 236-12-345

Advertisement

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 446-45-258

OLD BAZAR: 100-18-125

KALYAN MORNING: 257-42-237

SUPREME DAY: 380-10-479

CENTRAL BOMBAY: 459-88-170

TIME BAZAR DAY: 247-3

SAGAR DAY: 136-08-260

PUNA BAZAR: 678-12-589

PAREL DAY: 238-30-299

MADHURI: 389-0

SATTA DAY: 139-37-359

KUBER MORNING: 446-43-157

MADHUBALA: 170-8

MILAN MORNING: 225-91-128

KARNATAKA DAY: 390-24-356

MOHINI: 250-7

SRIDEVI MORNING: 177-59-900

SITA MORNING: 470-12-345

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 16

Golden Ank: 2-7-4-9

KALYAN MORNING:270-92-138

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 789-4

BABY NIGHT: 359-72-660

BAZAR NIGHT: 670-34-149

MUMBAI NIGHT: 246-2

SUPREME DAY: 469-96-448

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 389-02-246

MILAN BAZAR: 357-5

TARA: 470-1

CENTRAL BOMBAY: 550-07-250

MAMA BHANJA: 130-4

JANTA DAY: 110-25-258

PUNA BAZAR: 156-21-470

BOMBAY RAJSHREE DAY: 256-31-236

CHENNAI DAY: 579-15-113

MAHARAJ DAY: 250-7

SUPER RATAN DAY: 270-95-159

JANTA MORNING: 230-56-240

SUPER TIME: 270-98-170

MAHARAJ TIME: 380-15-456

MADHUR DAY: 450-97-458

MAIN MORNING: 447-53-346

SRIDEVI: 145-07-269

PADMAVATI: 380-10-370

MADHUR MORNING: 137-19-289

SRIDEVI [ main ]: 770-43-157

KESARI MORNING: 790-62-129

DHANSHREE: 246-29-900

BABY DAY: 126-94-356

DAMINI: 679-21-489

MINAKSHI MORNING: 679-25-339

MOHINI: 389-08-189

MUMBAI DAY: 445-37-269

Advertisement

SUPER RATAN MORNING: 350-83-346

MILAN MORNING: 400-41-489

KARNATAKA DAY: 348-54-455

SRIDEVI MORNING: 146-12-660

Advertisement

SITA MORNING: 118-08-369

Advertisement

In spite of the prohibition on gambling in India imposed by the British authorities via the Public Gambling Act of 1867, Satta Matka and horse racing have continued to attract a large following. While Satta Matka is predominantly played on digital platforms and mobile applications today, those who favor the traditional method may still engage in betting and monitor the results by visiting local establishments.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBoss.Net is a well-known platform that provides a wide range of Satta Matka games and related information. It offers various game options, including Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online. The website also provides easy access to the daily results of different Satta Matka games and verifies the displayed numbers, which undergo extensive research to enhance the chances of winning.

Advertisement

Users can improve their winning probability by reviewing past Satta results, and the platform facilitates this by providing Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

To obtain the estimated Final Ank number for April 17, you may perform an online search. Additionally, the current Golden Ank number is available on the website.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX?

DpBoss Fix is a term utilized in Satta Matka to describe a pair of numbers referred to as patti, which is anticipated to be drawn.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBoss Fix Jodi is a projected set of numbers that Satta Matka players can use. The DPBOSS website provides these projected Fix Jodi numbers.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

The Kalyan Satta results are published by DpBoss based on the schedule provided by Saconindia.org, three times a day. The first set of Kalyan results is announced between 11:15 AM to 1:15 PM, followed by the Kalyan Day Result from 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM, and finally, the Kalyan Night Result from 9:45 PM to 11:45 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here