DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 4: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS TUESDAY, 04 APRIL, 2023: DpBOSS is a popular online portal that offers up-to-date Satta Matka results and encompasses a range of Matka-related subjects, including Matka Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Boss Matka, Matka Result, among others. The site delivers prompt and precise Satta Matka results daily, along with expert guessing suggestions to boost users’ chances of winning.

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 4

Golden Ank: 3-8-1-6

SRIDEVI MORNING: 799-57-269

09:30 AM 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 568-95-690

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 470-17-359

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 190-06-123

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 299-05-168

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

SUPER RATAN MORNING: 680-48-369

11:30 AM 12:30 PM

MADHURI: 145-04-257

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

SUPER DAY: 125-88-170

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPREME DAY: 389-00-668

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 150-60-127

04:10 PM 06:10 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 458-75-140

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

KUBER: 120-31-489

09:05 PM 11:05 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 478-98-233

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 799-55-140

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 260-88-567

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 568-99-270

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 133-73-120

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

Despite the Public Gambling Act of 1867 imposed by the British government, which prohibited gambling in India, Satta Matka and horse racing continue to be legal in India. Nowadays, Satta Matka is predominantly played through online platforms and mobile applications, but those who prefer traditional methods can still visit local establishments to participate in placing bets and monitoring the results.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DPBOSS.NET is an online platform that regularly updates the outcomes of the Satta Matka game. Players can improve their chances of winning by choosing their numbers wisely and keeping a close eye on the results displayed on the website. Apart from the conventional game, there are multiple online variations of matka games available such as Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka. Additionally, the website offers access to the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart results.

WHAT IS THE FINAL ANK TODAY?

Saconindia.org offers accurate predictions for the day’s final Ank or Golden Ank, which are available on their website.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

If you’re involved in Satta Matka, DpBoss Fix can assist you in verifying your anticipated number pairs or jodi.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti presents a projected series of numbers that could emerge during the game.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Keeping tabs on the Kalyan Jodi Chart is of utmost importance since it aids in forecasting outcomes. Saconindia.org posts Kalyan Satta results thrice daily at set intervals. Daytime results are published from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., while nighttime outcomes are released from 9:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

