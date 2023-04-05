DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 5: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS WEDNESDAY, 05 APRIL, 2023: The results of the Satta Matka game for April 5 have been published on DpBoss.Net. This website is renowned for providing daily results of the game along with a variety of other services such as Matka Online, Matka Chart, Marker, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, and Matka Result. These games are based on chance and speculation. To assist players in predicting the winning numbers for the draws, the DpBoss website carries out a thorough analysis.

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 5

Advertisement

Golden Ank: 1-6-0-5

SRIDEVI MORNING: 228-27-124

09:30 AM 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 349-60-244

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 246-23-139

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

SUPER DAY: 890-70-190

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

KALYAN: 369-81-137

04:10 PM 06:10 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 229-38-440

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

KUBER: 358-60-479

09:05 PM 11:05 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 468-84-257

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 235-06-240

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 377-72-390

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 137-16-259

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 347-41-227

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

Online lottery games are becoming increasingly popular due to the widespread availability of the internet. Satta games can be accessed through a variety of websites and mobile applications, or by physically visiting a local shop where the game is played. Despite the fact that numerous lottery games are prohibited in India, Satta Matka and horse racing remain lawful.

Advertisement

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Advertisement

DPBOSS.NET is an online platform that regularly updates the outcomes of the Satta Matka game. Players can improve their chances of winning by choosing their numbers wisely and keeping a close eye on the results displayed on the website. Apart from the conventional game, there are multiple online variations of matka games available such as Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka. Additionally, the website offers access to the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart results.

WHAT IS THE FINAL ANK TODAY?

Saconindia.org offers accurate predictions for the day’s final Ank or Golden Ank, which are available on their website.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

Advertisement

If you’re involved in Satta Matka, DpBoss Fix can assist you in verifying your anticipated number pairs or jodi.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti presents a projected series of numbers that could emerge during the game.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Keeping tabs on the Kalyan Jodi Chart is of utmost importance since it aids in forecasting outcomes. Saconindia.org posts Kalyan Satta results thrice daily at set intervals. Daytime results are published from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., while nighttime outcomes are released from 9:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Read all the Latest India News here