DpBOSS Satta King Result for March 13: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS MONDAY, 13 MARCH, 2023: DpBOSS is a popular website that offers daily Satta Matka results with a smooth and hassle-free gameplay experience. It serves as an all-in-one platform for various Matka Online games, Market, Panel Chart, Matka Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Boss Matka, Matka Result, and much more. Check winning numbers for March 12 and March 13 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 13 ARE:

Golden Ank: 4-9-1-6

SRIDEVI MORNING: 228-24-167

Results at 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Advertisement

KARNATAKA DAY: 139-33-346

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 128-19-360

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 568-99-180

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHURI: 890-71-146

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

SUPER DAY: 139-37-359

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPREME DAY: 567-82-237

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 358-64-248

04:10 PM 06:10 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 456-57-124

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

KUBER: 129-20-226

09:05 PM 11:05 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 469-99-379

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 580-39-450

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 268-65-339

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 578-00-460

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 167-44-356

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 12 ARE:

Golden Ank: 3-8-0-5

KALYAN MORNING: 568-99-180

SUPREME NIGHT: 128-1

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 139-3

BABY NIGHT: 199-92-778

MAHARANI NIGHT: 130-42-589

SRIDEVI [ main ] NIGHT: 356-4

TEEN PATTI: 257-4

BAZAR NIGHT: 499-2

BABY NIGHT: 199-9

SATTA NIGHT: 159-5

SUPREME DAY: 567-82-237

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 245-10-370

MILAN BAZAR: 228-23-120

TIME BAZAR DAY: 469-92-589

BIGCASH: 670-35-780

SUPREME DAY: 567-8

MILAN BAZAR: 228-2

PUNA BAZAR: 590-40-460

BOMBAY RAJSHREE DAY: 367-62-345

MUMBAI MORNING: 355-34-130

SRIDEVI DAY: 699-46-600

Advertisement

MINAKSHI DAY: 178-60-190

SUNDAY BAZAR: 457-65-168

WORLI MUMBAI DAY: 460-04-130

MADHUR DAY: 380-1

MAIN MORNING: 699-48-134

SRIDEVI DAY: 699-4

SRIDEVI: 149-48-369

MADHUR MORNING: 780-58-279

PADMAVATI: 477-82-147

BAZAR DAY: 479-07-278

SRIDEVI [ main ]: 125-84-400

DHANSHREE: 234-94-248

MINAKSHI MORNING: 260-84-149

MOHINI: 390-25-456

MUMBAI DAY: 266-48-477

SUPER RATAN MORNING: 479-07-160

KESARI MORNING: 699-46-268

JAY SHREE DAY: 400-41-245

MILAN MORNING: 128-19-360

SATTA DAY: 679-21-119

KUBER MORNING: 358-68-567

TIME BAZAR MORNING: 278-7

MOHINI: 390-2

SRIDEVI MORNING: 228-2

KARNATAKA DAY: 139-3

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

Advertisement

Since the introduction of the Public Gambling Act by the British government in 1867, gambling has been outlawed in India, although online Satta Matka is considered permissible. Recently, online gaming has gained popularity in India, and Satta Matka, in particular, is primarily played online via several websites and mobile applications. For those who prefer playing offline, local shops are accessible for placing bets and verifying outcomes.

The game involves predicting numbers to earn prizes of up to Rs. 1 crore, and numerous individuals engage in it. Other legal gambling activities in India include lotteries and horse racing, which are played among several individuals.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Advertisement

The website DpBoss.Net keeps its users informed with updated results of Satta Matka games. By carefully choosing numbers and monitoring the website’s showcased outcomes, players can evaluate their likelihood of winning.

Moreover, there exist several online variations of matka games, such as Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka. Additionally, users can access the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart discoveries on the same website.

WHAT IS THE FINAL ANK TODAY?

Advertisement

Saconindia.org provides users with the most precise forecast of the day’s final Ank, known as the Golden Ank. The Golden Ank for today is 4-9-1-6

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

If you’re participating in the Satta Matka game, DpBOSS can assist you in determining the outcome by providing fixed jodi or pairs of number guesses.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

The DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti are predicted sets of numbers that might appear in the Satta Matka game.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

To prepare for the Kalyan game, it is necessary for players to maintain a Kalyan Jodi Chart, which can be used to make predictions about the daily pairings in the game. Saconindia.org makes the Kalyan Satta results available three times a day. The results can be accessed by the public during specific time frames, namely, between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and between 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. for the daytime results, and between 9:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. for the nighttime results.

Read all the Latest India News here