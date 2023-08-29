DPI Framework to Cyber Education Toolkit: 8 Key Outcomes of G20 Meetings on Digital Economy

Under India’s presidency, the Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG), one of the pivotal arms of the G20 that centred its discussions on harnessing the potential of the digital economy, has come out with a series of remarkable achievements, prioritising digital public infrastructure (DPI), digital skilling and cybersecurity.

These meetings, which spanned across Indian cities, including Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru, fostered dialogue among international experts and delegates from G20 member nations.

The primary focus was to draw inspiration from India’s strides in digital empowerment and explore collaborative opportunities for other countries embarking on their digital journeys.

Here’s a look at the key outcomes of the G20 DEWG meetings: