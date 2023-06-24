Dramatic Rescue After College Bus Gets Stuck In Rains in Gujarat | WATCH

Several students of a private college were rescued after their bus got stuck in a bypass due to heavy rain in the Nadiad area of Gujarat’s Kheda district, leading to waterlogging.

Visuals released by news agency ANI show locals rushing to the spot and helping, students, mostly girls escape the vehicle as it gets stuck in the bypass due to heavy waterlogging.

Parts of Gujarat have been receiving heavy rains for the past week as a result of a depression and remnant of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, triggering a flood-like situation in many villages of the Banaskantha district.

Several villages in the Dhanera taluka of Banaskantha were affected due to a flood-like situation there, an official from the district administration said.

Last week, Danta taluka of Banaskantha received 126 mm rain during the last 24 hours, followed by 86 mm in Amirgadh (Banaskantha), 82 mm in Khedbrahma (Sabarkantha), 74 mm in Vijaynagar (Sabarkantha), 69 mm in Poshina (Sabarkantha) and 37 mm in Vadali taluka of Sabarkantha.

Meanwhile, a monsoon set in over parts of Odisha on Thursday, due to which heavy rains are likely in the state over the next four-five days, the weather office said.

The southwest monsoon has covered parts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Gajapati districts, and the conditions are favourable for further advancement during the next two days.

On the other hand, the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh over the weekend, even as 18 districts recorded more than 1.5-inch pre-monsoon showers in just 12 hours ending at 8.30 pm on Friday.