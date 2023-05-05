Trends :J&K Terror OpManipur ViolenceFood for JawansDelhi-Dehradun ExpresswayWeather Updates
Home » India » DRDO Scientist Caught in Honeytrap, Arrested for Spying for Pakistan

DRDO Scientist Caught in Honeytrap, Arrested for Spying for Pakistan

The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a ”Pakistan Intelligence Operative” through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 04:58 IST

Pune, India

The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a Pakistan Intelligence Operative” through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said. (File Photo)
The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a Pakistan Intelligence Operative” through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said. (File Photo)

A scientist working for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, officials said on Thursday.

The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a “Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said.

It was a case of honeytrap, he added.

The accused, who held a senior position in the premier defence research institute, was arrested on Wednesday.

“The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country," an ATS release said.

Advertisement

An offense under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai and further probe is on, it added.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: May 05, 2023, 04:58 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 04:58 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week