Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Watch | DRDO's Tapas Drone Crashes In Village Near Karnataka's Chitradurga; None Injured

Watch | DRDO's Tapas Drone Crashes In Village Near Karnataka's Chitradurga; None Injured

The Tapas drone crashed in a village near Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Sunday during a trial flight

Advertisement

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 13:26 IST

Chitradurga, India

The Tapas of DRDO drone was on a trial flight when it crashed. (Photo: screen grab from video tweeted by ANI)
The Tapas of DRDO drone was on a trial flight when it crashed. (Photo: screen grab from video tweeted by ANI)

A Tapas drone being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crash landed in a village near Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Sunday.

The Tapas drone was reportedly on a trial flight when it crashed outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur taluk.  Visuals from the spot showed locals surrounding the crashed DRDO drone.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • Defence officials said DRDO is briefing the Defence Ministry about the mishap and an inquiry is being carried out into the specific reasons behind the crash, news agency ANI quoted Defence officials as saying.

    As per DRDO website, TAPAS-BH is a MALE UAV (Medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle) with an operating altitude of 30,000 feet, endurance of 24 hours with EO (Electro-Optical) and SAR (synthetic aperture radar) payloads and a range of 250 km. It can carry a variety of payloads up to a maximum of 350 kgs, the website reads.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Nayanika SenguptaA Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers gene...Read More

    first published: August 20, 2023, 12:43 IST
    last updated: August 20, 2023, 13:26 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App