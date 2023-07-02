Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Dreaded Gangsters in North India Prisons to be Shifted to Andaman-Nicobar Jail; MHA Gives Nod

Dreaded Gangsters in North India Prisons to be Shifted to Andaman-Nicobar Jail; MHA Gives Nod

The NIA, in a letter to the MHA, had sought the transfer of at least 25 gangsters from jails in North India to southern states

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 13:12 IST

New Delhi, India

MHA sources said that the initial proposal was to shift the gangsters to jails in South India, but the process of obtaining permission from the state governments will take time. (Representational Image/IANS)
MHA sources said that the initial proposal was to shift the gangsters to jails in South India, but the process of obtaining permission from the state governments will take time. (Representational Image/IANS)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has initiated the transfer of at least 15 dreaded gangsters currently lodged in jails in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The NIA, in a letter to the MHA, had sought the transfer of at least 25 gangsters from jails in North India to southern states. The list included Lawrence Bishnoi, the prime accused in the murder case of singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala.

MHA sources said that the initial proposal was to shift the gangsters to jails in South India, but the process of obtaining permission from the state governments will take time.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • “Since the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a Union territory, and its administration comes under the MHA, the procedure will take less time. The agency is currently seeking a legal opinion as well," MHA sources were quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

    Sources told News18 that gangsters lodged in South Indian jails might also be shifted to Hindi-speaking North Indian states in a swap.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 02, 2023, 13:12 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 13:12 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App