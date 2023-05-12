DRI Officers Seize 5.48 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 38.36 Cr at Attari Check Post

Revenue Intelligence officers have seized 5.48 kg of heroin worth Rs 38.36 crore from the Attari checkpoint of the India-Pakistan border.

The novel modus operandi of heroin smuggling into India through the land route at the India-Pakistan border was detected by DRI officers based on specific intelligence developed and further profiling.

A consignment of brooms was intercepted at Integrated Check Post, Attari, Amritsar. On examination, 5.480 kg of recovered Heroin valued at Rs 38.36 crore in the international market was seized on Thursday, the Finance Ministry statement said.

In the consignment of 4,000 pieces of brooms in 40 bags, the heroin was stealthily filled in 442 hollow short pieces/sticks of river cane and such sticks was further concealed/camouflaged by being placed/packed inside “Afghan Brooms".

The cargo consignment of “Afghan Brooms" from Afghanistan was imported by an Afghan National with fake Indian IDs in connivance with his Indian national wife.

The said Afghan national was out on bail granted in an earlier NDPS case booked by Delhi Police in 2018. Both, the Afghan National and his wife were arrested under NDPS Act, 1985, the Ministry added.