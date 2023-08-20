DRI Seizes Drug Worth Rs 15 Cr at Mumbai Airport; Indian Passenger and Ugandan Woman Held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized a white powder, purported to be cocaine, worth about Rs 15 crore from an Indian passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, a DRI official said here on Sunday.

Based on intelligence, the passenger who came via a flight from Addis Ababa to Mumbai was apprehended on Friday, he said.

An examination of his luggage resulted in the recovery of 1,496 grams of a white powder, purported to be cocaine, with a value of approximately Rs 15 crore in the illicit market, the official said.

Further, based on sustained interrogation of the passenger and surveillance, the DRI officers laid a trap and apprehended the recipient, who came to collect the contraband at Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, he said.