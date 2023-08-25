Trends :G20 SummitPM ModiMuzzafarnagarMadurai Train FireChandrayaan-3
Home » India » DRI Seizes Methaqualone Worth Rs 50.65 Crore in Pune; Five Arrested

DRI Seizes Methaqualone Worth Rs 50.65 Crore in Pune; Five Arrested

An official said that preliminary tests indicated that it was methaqualone, but further forensic analysis was being done

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 23:21 IST

Mumbai, India

During the course of the probe, the DRI arrested five persons from Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. IImage: News18)
During the course of the probe, the DRI arrested five persons from Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. IImage: News18)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 101.31 kg of banned hypnotic sedative methaqualone worth Rs 50.65 crore here and arrested five persons allegedly involved in its smuggling, an official said on Friday.

top videos
  • Hema Malini On Her Daughter Esha Supporting Sunny Deol & His Film 'Gadar 2' | MEGA EXCLUSIVE

    • The DRI’s regional unit intercepted a car with Telangana number plate on August 22 in Pune and found plastic containers filled with a crystalline substance, the official said. Preliminary tests indicated that it was methaqualone, but further forensic analysis was being done, he added.

    During the course of the probe, the DRI arrested five persons from Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. The accused were engaged in the illegal sale, purchase, transportation and export of psychotropic substances. The cartel may be spread in different states and also have overseas connections, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 25, 2023, 23:21 IST
    last updated: August 25, 2023, 23:21 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App