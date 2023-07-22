Rolex, Greubel Forsey, Louis Vuitton: Smuggled Luxury Watches Worth Rs 30 Crore Seized in Kolkata

Over 30 high-end watches of premium foreign brands, worth more than Rs 30 crore, have been seized by the Mumbai zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from the residence of a Kolkata-based man. The man was arrested at Kolkata airport earlier last week with an expensive watch, following which his residence in searched, and other watches were recovered.

Acting of a tip-off, DRI officials intercepted the man at the Kolkata airport last week after he arrived from Singapore, and a very expensive Greubel Forsey watch which he had not declared before the customs authorities was seized.

While the man was arrested under the Customs Act, his house in an upscale residential complex in Kolkata was searched by officers of the DRI, the Mumbai Zonal Unit of DRI said in a statement.

As many as 34 watches of premium foreign brands including Greubel Forsey, Purnell, Louis Vuitton, MB and F, Mad, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Richard Mille were recovered from the house, the release added.

As per the release, most of these were limited edition watches with a total market value of more than Rs 30 crore. Import of such watches by individuals through baggage attracts 38.5 percent of customs duties.