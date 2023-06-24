Trends :PM Modi in EgyptDelhi RainManipur ViolenceMumbai RainsPM Modi US Visit
Home » India » Drone Shot Down by BSF Along Pakistan Border in Punjab

Drone Shot Down by BSF Along Pakistan Border in Punjab

During a joint search operation of the BSF and the Punjab Police, the shot-down drone was recovered on Saturday morning from a field in Lakhana village

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 11:23 IST

Chandigarh, India

BSF troopers noticed the drone on Friday night and immediately reacted to intercept it. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)
BSF troopers noticed the drone on Friday night and immediately reacted to intercept it. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

A suspected Pakistani drone that intruded into the Indian territory along the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran has been shot down by BSF jawans, an official of the force said on Saturday.

According to the official, Border Security Force troopers noticed the drone on Friday night and immediately reacted to intercept it.

top videos
  • Parineeti Chats With Paps | Upasana Posts Pic With Ram Charan, Daughter | Karan, Drisha On Honeymoon
  • Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan Get A Colourful Welcome As They Promote SatyaPrem Ki Katha In Jaipur
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE

    • During a joint search operation of the BSF and the Punjab Police, the shot-down drone was recovered on Saturday morning from a field in Lakhana village.

    “BSF troops intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in village Lakhana of Tarn Taran district. Yet again, the nefarious designs of Pakistan have been foiled by the BSF," the force said in a tweet.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 24, 2023, 11:23 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 11:23 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App